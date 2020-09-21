U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes says she has symptoms of COVID-19

Tweet showed her journal with description labored breathing

U.S. Rep. Jahanna Hayes said Monday that she believes she has symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

In a tweet, she said 'Good morning," and showed a picture of her journal which describes her breathing as being labored, and having a scratchy throat. "This is clearly not seasonal allergies."

Hayes said Sunday she will quarantine for 14 days after testing positive for COVID-19. The Democratic congresswoman said on Twitter that she got the positive result on Sunday.

She said she had to go to three testing sites before she was able to be tested. Hayes said she has no COVID-19 symptoms except for breathing issues. Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.