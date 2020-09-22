U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes updates her struggle with COVID-19

Said she had a better night last night

WATERBURY, Conn. — U.S. Rep Jahana Hayes said on Twitter she had a better night and she's finding ways to be comfortable.

"Better night. Got a few hours sleep. My breathing was 'intentional." Trying to avoid positions that make me uncomfortable. hard to explain, but it's uncomfortable to take a deep breath."

Hayes said she would be watching C-SPAN and sending her voting instructions to a proxy.

She said she's optimistic compared to the horror stories she heard.

She noted that of her staff 18 had negative results and three were waiting to hear.

Previously Hayes said that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus.

The first-term Democratic congresswoman, who represents much of western Connecticut including Danbury, Meriden, New Britain and part of Waterbury

Hayes said all of her staff in Connecticut and Washington will be working remotely until further notice.

This is the second time Hayes has had to quarantine due to exposure to the COVID-19 virus. In April her husband, a first responder in Waterbury, tested positive for the virus, and the congresswoman quarantined for two weeks.

She said she had to go to three testing sites before she was able to be tested. Hayes said she has no COVID-19 symptoms except for breathing issues. Hayes sought testing after one of her staff members tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday.