US Surgeon General, Gov. Lamont speak at DPH lab in Rocky Hill

Will meet with Lamont to discuss coronavirus preparations

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont joined U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome M. Adams and Senator Richard Blumenthal on his visit to the Connecticut State Public Health Laboratory in Rocky Hill.

They were accompanied by Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Renée D. Coleman Mitchell, and the DPH executive management team.

They toured the lab Monday morning.

There have not been any cases of the coronavirus in Connecticut, but nevertheless, state and federal leaders are using the time to prepare.

This morning, Surgeon General Adams spoke exclusively to Fox and Friends about the virus:

"In most cases, this is going to be like a bad flu season. In most instances, people are going to have mild symptoms and recover. We have 18000 so far who have died from the flu. Here in Hartford, more than 60 have died from the flu-- more than have died from the coronavirus in the US by far."

The lab has recently received the green light from the CDC to test for COVID-19. Typically, having to send the test to the CDC would take several days to get results.