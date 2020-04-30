Utility workers say "thank you" in truck parade to healthcare employees

Officials with the hospital said it showed how tight-knit the community truly is.

TORRINGTON, Conn — Eversource showing its appreciation for healthcare workers at Charlotte-Hungerford Hospital with blaring horns and sirens Thursday.

Sirens and a sea of utility trucks showed their love to healthcare workers on the front lines combating COVID-19.

Officials with the hospital said it showed how tight-knit the community truly is.

Dan McIntyre who is the Regional President of Hartford Healthcare said, "In almost 20 years I have not seen this community NOT come together when we needed each other for the good of all of our people."

Charlotte-Hungerford has tested over 400 people so far and has more than 100 COVID-19 patients in its care.

Officials say this small moment of appreciation boosts morale.

"This is a very special place, the employees seem to rise to the occasion we love our work generally, but when something like this happens it unites us even more, I think our morale is very, very good,” said McIntyre.

Among the flow of trucks, utility workers say they too feel the effects of COVID-19, but this moment of appreciation was not about them but those working in the healthcare system.

Edward LaFrance who works with Eversource said, "It was amazing everyone at the hospital saying thank you and we are here to thank them."

Eversource workers say as time continues, they too are changing the way they operate as COVID-19 continues to impact the state.

"Well we definitely think about the jobs we want to be done... we don't want to affect customers so definitely don't want to take planned outages if we don't need to and make sure our employees are safe that's our first and number 1 priority and then the public's safety,” said LaFrance.