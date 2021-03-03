1,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrive at Day-Kimball Hospital

All the doses are slated for educators

PUTNAM, Conn. — The first doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine made their way to Connecticut Tuesday afternoon at Day Kimball Healthcare in Putnam.

Day Kimball received 1500 doses, all of which are going to educators. Kyle Kramer, CEO of Day Kimball said “The enthusiasm of teachers getting the vaccination, the fact that they have that burden lifted off their shoulders, that feeling that they can be safely in classrooms, it’s such an amazing opportunity for us to be a part of history, and we’re so proud to be able to deliver the vaccine to our teachers”.

Jacque Rivera, a coach at Woodstock Academy, was the first person in Connecticut to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He was thrilled and shocked to be a part of history! “That’s a cool thing to be one of the first people in the state of Connecticut to receive the Johnson & Johnson, it’s really exciting” said Rivera.

Jacque said he’s looking forward to be able to fulfill his passion of coaching without the fear of bringing the virus home to his family. “We can’t wait to get back, having the comfort and less anxiety of going back knowing that we’re vaccinated”.

If you’re on the fence about which vaccine to get, “The biggest thing is, everyone needs to get vaccinated, just to get rid of this thing” said Dan Durand, ICU manager at Day Kimball.

