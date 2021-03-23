80,000 Conn. residents 45-54 make vaccination appointments

The governor says the state also will be rolling out 35 mobile vaccination vans next month to reach underserved communities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont says about 80,000 state residents ages 45 to 54 have made appointments to get COVID-19 vaccinations since their age group became eligible Friday.

That's out of an estimated 500,000 residents in that age group. But Lamont said Monday that 22% of residents ages 45 to 54 have received the first dose of the two-dose vaccines, because many qualified earlier as health care workers, teachers, and other frontline workers.

The governor says the state also will be rolling out 35 mobile vaccination vans next month to reach underserved communities.

Connecticut is nearing 300,000 coronavirus infections since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 vaccination update in Connecticut:



💉1st doses administered: 1,042,185

💉Fully vaccinated: 584,155

💉Total doses administered: 1,587,762



So far, we've vaccinated:



💉79% of people over 75

💉76% of 65-74

💉53% of 55-64

💉22% of 45-54 pic.twitter.com/4SWeNLiWpJ — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) March 22, 2021

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.