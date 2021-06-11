A chance to get the vax at the track in Stafford Springs

Similar to the program at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, race fans can get a free COVID-19 vaccination at numerous events at the Speedway this Summer.

STAFFORD SPRINGS, Conn. — The roar of the engines was a prominent sound at Stafford Motor Speedway on Friday and so was the message for fans to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Ned Lamont visited the famed race track to introduce another plan to help get Connecticut residents vaccinated. Similar to the program at Dunkin Donuts Park in Hartford, race fans can get a free COVID-19 vaccination at numerous events at the Speedway this Summer.

Stafford Motor Speedway is partnering with Griffin Health for this initiative. After taking a tour of the track and checking out a race car Lamont said, “Griffin is going to have their free vaccination vans here for free vaccinations for anyone who needs it, and I really urge people to take advantage of it.”

Paul Arute, part of the racing family that owns and operates Stafford Speedway said, “we all have to get the vaccine so we can all get back to normal again hopefully.” Pat Charmel, the president of Griffin Health said, “we want to get those who have been a little hesitant, who have yet to get the vaccine, vaccinated.”

Stafford Motor Speedway is hosting the first-ever SRX Racing Series, a sold-out event that will be nationally televised on Saturday night. Among the stars in the short track race, 4-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Catroneves (who won his fourth title last month), 2-time Daytona 500 Winner Michael Waltrip and racing legends Bill Elliot and Tony Stewart.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.