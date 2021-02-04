A shot at love, vaccine helps couple get one step closer to dream wedding

For Nina Kestenbaum and her fiancé Carl Newton, it marked a new beginning for their future together.

For Nina Kestenbaum and her fiancé Carl Newton, it marked a new beginning for their future together. The couple has been together for five years and were planning to get married in 2020. The pandemic derailed their plans.

"It came to a point where we were planning three different weddings. Are we going to be virtual, are we going to have a smaller ceremony are we going to have social distancing and it just became, there came a moment where we were like let's just wait," said Kestenbaum.

With elderly family members, they knew waiting would eventually pay off.

"We wanted them to feel included and we didn't want to have to social distance from them. You know it's your family, we want to be able to embrace them, to hug your grandmas after you get married," said Newton.

Getting through a global pandemic together, now a part of the couple's love story.

"This our first sort of light at the end of the tunnel where it's finally okay to start looking forward to the future again," said Kestenbaum.

They're not alone. Many couples faced the same struggles last year. The wedding industry, also hit hard.

"The majority of the weddings from 2020 rescheduled into 2021, some into 22," said Richard Gumpert, sales Director at Powerstation Events.

Powerstation Events does it all, from DJs to photography and videography, even hair and makeup. They are getting ready to gear back up.

"We get to work with couples, and individuals that are celebrating something. It's always a special occasion and we are very lucky to be part of that," said Gumpert.

With the shot of hope, Nina and Carl's happily ever after is right on the horizon.

"Really the dream is to just have the day just feel like one big hug," said Kestenbaum.

The couple is planning to get married in November 2021.

