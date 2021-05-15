"A Shot In the Dark" offers vaccine and ice cream in Naugatuck

The 'vaccination celebration' was scheduled to allow families and students to get the Pfizer vaccine.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Griffin Health hosted "A Shot in the Dark," a vaccine clinic from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday. It's the latest in its series of clinics meant to be fun. The clinic was aimed at drawing in kids ages 12 to 15 who recently became eligible to be vaccinated. There was music, free ice cream, and giveaways.

"The kids have been coming out in large numbers which is great so I wanna thank them and thank their parents for encouraging them to get vaccinated," said Patrick Charmel, president and CEO of Griffin Health.

Kids from all over the area rolled up their sleeves, fighting through the nerves to finally get vaccinated.

"I'm 50% vaccinated right now so I kinda feel safer right now already," said Sonny Khanthaphixay of Derby.

Whether it's to be able to hang out with friends again or ditch the masks while playing their favorite sports.

"Most of my friends have the vaccine already now I'm just happy to be one of them," said Khanthaphixay.

Many said they also loved the perks the clinic offered, which were a huge incentive for them to get the shot.