About 60% of nursing home staff have received COVID vaccine

CONNECTICUT, USA — While nearly all of Connecticut's nursing home residents have gotten at least a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, state figures show about 60% of nursing home staff have received their first shot.

Data reported by CVS and Walgreens and provided to the state’s Department of Public Health show as of Jan. 28, 18,539 first doses were given to nursing home residents.

There were fewer than 18,000 nursing home residents at that time, a population that fluctuates.

Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s chief operating officer on Friday expressed hope the vaccination rate will continue to climb.