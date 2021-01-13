Are you eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and what you need to know

What you need to know

HARTFORD, Conn — Connecticut will begin vaccinating some of the general population, but do you qualify, and how can you make an appointment?

The state is wrapping up Phase 1a, for healthcare personnel, medical first responders and long-term care facility residents.

Phase 1B is expected to cover more age groups. The full vaccine advisory board still needs to adopt it, but Tuesday the allocation subcommittee recommended that anyone 65 and older be included in phase 1B, as well as all adults with a CDC listed co-morbidity. (See below) A comorbidity is any condition in a person that makes the risks of more serious illness or death higher from an COVID-19 infection.

Phase 1B vaccinations are set to begin Monday.

Are you eligible? https://portal.ct.gov/Coronavirus/COVID-19-Vaccination---Phases

You can make an appointment through your healthcare provider, through a website which will be available Thursday, or over the phone. The state will also have a call center where people can call for multilingual support. Healthcare providers, and community groups will be reaching out to people they believe will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

Strongest and Most Consistent Evidence

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Obesity (BMI> 30 kg/m2)

Severe Obesity (BMI ≥ 40 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Solid organ transplantation

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Mixed Evidence

Asthma

Cerebrovascular disease

Hypertension

Meta Analyses

Use of corticosteroids or other immunosuppressive medications

Limited Evidence

Bone marrow transplantation

HIV

Immune deficiencies

Inherited metabolic disorders

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions

Other chronic lung diseases

Overweight (BMI > 25 kg/m2, but < 30 kg/m2)

Pediatrics

Thalassemia

Type 1 diabetes mellitus

Officials say you should not show up without an appointment.

Hartford Healthcare has an online portal to make vaccine appointments or call (860) 972-4993