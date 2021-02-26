At New Horizons Village rolling up their sleeves is met with open arms

Thursday was a memorable day inside the main building where 65 of the residents happily got their COVID-19 vaccine.

FARMINGTON, Conn — New Horizons Village provides housing and support services for one of the most at-risk groups for COVID-19; the physically disabled community.

Forty-one-year-old Marissa McDougal who uses a wheelchair due to her Cerebral Palsy said she was both relieved and liberated after receiving her first dose of the vaccine. “It will give me and my fellow residents the chance to get back to life – somewhat normal,” McDougal, originally from Portland, said.

The vaccine event was made possible by the Farmington Valley Health District. Jennifer Kertanis, the director of the Farmington Valley Health District said, “when you can reach a population as vulnerable as this one in a congregate living setting it just recharges you.”

Kertanis noted that more than two-thirds of the New Horizons residents opted to get the first shot of the vaccine. Carol Fitzgerald, the CEO of New Horizons added, “this day is a blessing, it’s lifesaving -- literally.”