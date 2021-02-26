Bridgeport clergy tries to calm COVID vaccine fear

The Connecticut Department of Public Health says roughly 24,500 Blacks and Hispanics statewide have received both doses of the vaccine.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — Connecticut has been among the nation's leaders in administering the COVID 19 vaccines. But, the Black and Brown community, which is among those most susceptible to COVID 19, is still not sold. So, the governor and some members of the clergy made their best pitch today in Bridgeport Friday.

So, what's the best approach to helping the underserved communities gain confidence in the vaccines?

"Fighting fear with faith and facts," said Rev. Charles McCluster, Senior Pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, Bridgeport

At Bridgeport's Saint Vincent's Medical Center, McCluster was among nine of the area's faith leaders to receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

"It’s me being responsible about my own health care and secondly about being an example to others," said Rev. Brenda Barnes the Senior Pastor at Faith Gospel Assembly Ministries in Bridgeport.

"There’s a history of experimenting with peoples in the United States," said McCluster. "Of course, the infamous Tuskegee experiments."

And Black and Brown folks have been concerned over how fast the vaccines were made available despite their excellent efficacy.

"What a lot of people don’t realize is that there were black doctors working on the design and the development of this vaccine," McCluster noted.

Gov Ned Lamont (D-Connecticut) said, "When it comes to vaccinations, it’s not like Field of Dreams: you build it, and they will come. We also have to reach out."

Hartford Healthcare, Saint Vincent's parent company, is focused on improving access.

"We have put two mobile vaccination teams in place in two mobile vaccination vehicles that will go out 10 times per week into the community," said Jeffrey Flaks, President & CEO of Hartford Healthcare.

Part of the reason for fewer vaccines overall: residents say the VAMS online registration is too much of a hassle.

"We’ve got outreach, we’ve got reverse 911, we’ve had the churches and others making phone calls, we’re doing things where you can walk in and sign up to get the vaccination as well and bringing the vaccines to people," Lamont said.