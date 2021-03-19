​Bridgeport's St. Vincent's Medical Center celebrates its first COVID patient, who's 22 years old

On March 18, 2020, Rodney Davis walked into Saint Vincent‘s Medical Center and had no idea what was in store.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Thursday marked the one-year anniversary of a then 21-year-old Bridgeport man becoming the first COVID patient to be admitted to St. Vincent's Medical Center.

The hospital and the recovered patient celebrated.

On March 18, 2020, Rodney Davis walked into Saint Vincent‘s Medical Center and had no idea what was in store.

"I thought I would just come here; they would check my temperature and I would go back home but it wasn’t what happened," Davis said during a press conference to mark the anniversary.

"When you walked in the door, I think it kind of shook all of us," said Dr. Steven Valassis of St. Vincent’s Medical Center. "You were young. You are young. You’re healthy. You’re strong and we were humbled by what this disease could do."

Davis spent several weeks on a ventilator and needed to be revived multiple times.

"You were my first patient in the ICU that I took care of you and I was numb, and I was scared for you and the only thing I did was whisper in your ear you will make it," said nurse Joanne Tenenbaum.

Rodney awoke from his coma thinking it was still March, when it was actually almost May. But something else stuck out to him.

"When I wake up and I couldn’t feel my legs and I couldn’t walk," David remembered.

And he used Thursday's gathering as an opportunity to make an exciting announcement.

"I got accepted in Sacred Heart University," he said, as the assembled group cheered.

Of course, he’s going to study nursing and hopes to join the St. Vincent's team upon graduation.

"I feel like I’m a miracle and all of you guys are my angels so thank you so much," the native Venezuelan said.

And Rodney Davis says he prays his journey to a career in nursing inspires others to help people in their own way.

