Bristol Health, ESPN open vaccine clinic

BRISTOL, Conn. — A vaccine clinic held by Bristol Health and ESPN will begin this morning.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at the ESPN North Campus.

Bristol Health is proud to collaborate with ESPN and the Bristol-Burlington Health District on a new COVID vaccine clinic that will begin on Monday, April 5. The clinic entrance is located at the Business Park Drive entrance to the ESPN North Campus. Signs are posted around the perimeter of the site directing residents to the entrance.

All new appointments for the clinic will take place at ESPN however all appointments already scheduled for the week of April 5 will still take place at Bristol Hospital.

All scheduled first dose appointments starting the week of April 12 will take place at the ESPN North Campus site. The drive-through vaccine clinic will take place rain or shine.

“We are extremely grateful to ESPN, the Bristol – Burlington Health District, and the City of Bristol for their help in maximizing our capacity and allowing us to vaccinate even more residents of our community,” said Chris Ann Meaney, DNP, MHA, RN-BC, NE-BC, FACHE, Bristol Health’s senior vice president, chief operating officer/chief nursing officer. “We also are thankful to the Medical Reserve Corps for helping staff the clinic with volunteers as well as the Connecticut Department of Public Health for increasing the number of vaccines that will help make this clinic a success.”

Meaney added that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be administered at the ESPN site.

Appointments are required for the COVID Vaccine Clinic at the ESPN site and can be made by calling 1-877-918-2224.

