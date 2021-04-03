Cancer patients left behind in the fight for a COVID-19 vaccine

His doctors said once he begins chemo, he should not receive the vaccine because his immune system will be severely weakened.

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — George is like many other residents in Connecticut dealing with medical conditions that put them at increased risk of severe illness when it comes to COVID-19. He hopes that by sharing his story --people like him- know they’re not alone.

Before the pandemic---George Chatzopoulos lived a busy life spending time with his family and running multiple well-known Chips Family Restaurants throughout the state, but a month ago he was diagnosed with a brain tumor and ten days later had surgery.

He now must undergo chemotherapy and the 54-year-old thought by now he would be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“If I wait until I start the chemo, my immune system will go down so if I get the covid I can die,” Chatzopoulos said. “I asked the doctor about the covid vaccine now, and the doctor look at me a say I'm sorry I cannot help you.”

His doctors said once he begins chemo, he should not receive the vaccine because his immune system will be severely weakened. Now he's questioning why he can't get the vaccine before he begins chemo.

“I don't think it's fair for the government does to people like me with a reason, to have me choose between taking the vaccine or wait to take the vaccine in the end of march and hold back on the chemo,” Chatzopoulos said.

Many residents are disappointed Governor Lamont did not follow the CDC’s recommendation to vaccinate-- under Phase One C-- anyone over the age of 16 with underlying medical conditions that would increase the risk of serious, life-threatening complications from COVID-19.

George said he was hoping to depend on his family and friends during his treatment but without a vaccine, he'll be risking his life.

“If I don't get vaccinated what's the plan b do I stay home do, what do i do, because I need them to be around me, to give me some hope,” Chatzopoulos said.

His sister Dina adds as his caregiver - his inability to receive a vaccine makes it much more difficult for the entire family and said she knows other families are fighting the same battle.