CCSU students sign petition going against the University's COVID restrictions

The petition, so far, has gained hundreds of signatures with a goal to reach 1,000.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Central Connecticut State University has responded to students who signed a petition opposing some of the University's COVID policies. Students said they were promised a more normal fall semester.

The petition, so far, has gained hundreds of signatures with a goal to reach 1,000.

Signed by angry CCSU students, many want the University to ease up on restrictions as other State Universities are more lenient.

Shaun Oushana, a senior at CCSU said he has sat down with University officials about this matter.

"Everywhere you go to, a Home Depot or a Starbucks or a Walmart, they don't either, but they still lifted their mask mandate. None of the other CSCU institutions have that 100-percent accuracy but still lifted the mask mandate," said Oushana.

Oushana is frustrated the University announced the restrictions after students completed their deadlines for financial aid and housing.

"Just the general sentiment of our school being the odd one out in all these other institutions not being as restrictive, it's rubbing people the wrong way and the fact they waited so close to the start of the semester in order to announce this is also rubbing people the wrong way," added Oushana.

However, Dr. John Tully with the University said the mask mandate is because the school has no way to tell who is actually vaccinated or not.

"One of the things the mask mandate allows us to do is to be sure - vaccinated and unvaccinated are keeping each other safe. We're then allowed to have a shorter distance inside classrooms which will allow for more group work, interactions," said Dr. John Tully, CCSU Interim Vice President for Student Affairs.

Dr. Tully added unvaccinated students who come on campus must have proof of a medical or non-medical exemption which is a Board of Regents requirement at all State Universities.

Testing is also required for vaccinated and unvaccinated students, something students are not happy about.

"The problem is the Delta variant is not more deadly or transmissible but you're saying you're trying to protect the students ... you have to look at how deadly this virus is to people in my age range 18 to 22," said Tom Glidden, a sophomore at CCSU.

Dr. Tully emphasized it is all about safety.

"The testing, the contact tracing, the quarantine, the isolation allowed us to have an incredible level of safety last year," added Dr. Tully.

He said the school is moving forward with its policies and will not change its mind. Oushana, however, told FOX61 there may be protests on campus or at the State Capitol in response to this decision.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.