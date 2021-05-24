CDC reporting few cases of Myocarditis after teens get COVID-19 vaccine

CT DPH Dr. Diedre Gifford said about 18 CT teens have reported these types of symptoms. She added it is uncertain if the symptoms are vaccine-related.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Last week the CDC reported a small number of cases of heart problems in teens after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Harvard Health Publishing, Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle that decreases the ability of the heart to pump blood normally.

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical (VaST) Work Group said the cases have been predominantly in adolescents and young adults, happens more often in boys, happens more often following the second does, and typically happens within four days after the vaccination.

It is important to note, these cases have only been reported after mRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

During Gov. Ned Lamont's press conference, CT DPH Dr. Diedre Gifford said about 18 CT teens have reported these types of symptoms. She added it is uncertain if the symptoms are vaccine-related.

Dr. Gifford said the state has encouraged providers to report the cases and the cases have been mild.

The CDC echoed this by saying that most of the cases appear to be mild.

"Within CDC safety monitoring systems, rates of myocarditis reports in the window following COVID-19 vaccination have not differed from expected baseline rates," said the CDC.

