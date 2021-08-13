How to know if you might be eligible for a third COVID-19 booster shot, following the FDA's authorization

Who is eligible for a third COVID-19 booster shot?

SAN ANTONIO — After months of serious conversations, the Food and Drug Administration has authorized a third coronavirus vaccine booster shot as the pandemic overwhelms emergency rooms once again.

“An additional dose could help increase protection for these individuals, which is especially important as the delta variant spreads,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As the delta variant continues to spread and infections rise again, the FDA says now is the time to shield some of the nation's most vulnerable people, those with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Sherif Zaafran, president of the Texas Medical Board, said that population includes cancer patients, individuals on immune suppressants, those undergoing chemotherapy, transplant patients and HIV patients.

Zaafran has been working hands-on in many ICU units. He says they’re being overwhelmed with patients.

“The numbers have really started spiking fairly quickly over the past couple of weeks,” Zaafran said.

He says despite the surge, not just anyone can walk in to get the third booster shot.

“Ultimately speaking, it’s a decision that the physician will help make for the patient,” Zaafran said.

He recommended that if you're wondering whether or not you fall into that category, the best thing to do is speak with your personal doctor, who can let you know what to do next.

“There would need to be a note from the physician to make sure they fit the category of having a weakened immune system so they can get the shot,” Zaafran said.