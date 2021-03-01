In Cheshire, rolling out the vaccine to protect those who protect us

"If they all don’t have it then we’re not going to have first responders because they might be down also,” said Prospect's mayor.

CHESHIRE, Conn — Connecticut continues to roll out Phase 1A of Covid vaccine distribution. Phase 1A includes healthcare workers, extended care facilities, and first responders. In Cheshire on Saturday first responders received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.

The Chesprocott Health District serves Cheshire, Prospect, and Wolcott, and hosted its first vaccine clinic for first responders on Saturday in Cheshire, distributing 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Robert Chatfield is not only the Mayor of Prospect, he’s also a longtime firefighter with the Prospect Fire Department. He’s been waiting for the opportunity to get his vaccine and thinks it’s going to make a great difference.

“As time goes on over the next couple of months and hundreds of thousands of people get the injection, hopefully starting in July we can get back to normalcy in towns with sports and concerts and everything else in the public buildings can open so we can all get back to normal and live the life we knew before March,” says Chatfield.

At Governor Lamont’s December 30 press conference, he said over 54,000 people have been vaccinated already, making Connecticut the state with the highest administered doses in the Northeast, and 6th in the United States.

Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens is optimistic about getting the vaccine. “All the doctors, the nurses, the healthcare people, scientists, they all say take the shot. You can help bring the numbers down”.

“I’m excited. Couldn’t wait! I told them I’d be first in line if I could be but I’m going to have my people go before I do” says Chief Stephens.

First responders receiving their first dose of the Covid Vaccine in Cheshire today. pic.twitter.com/D45ScTkHxt — Lauren Zenzie (@LaurenZenzie) January 2, 2021

The Moderna vaccine is given in 2 doses, 28 days apart. Both doses are needed for a person to be fully immunized, and the same company's vaccine must be used for both doses.

First responders are out in the community each and every day putting their health on the line to respond to calls, no matter the circumstance.

Mayor Chatfield said “They’re the ones that are taking the calls, going to the homes when the tone goes over. If they all don’t have it then we’re not going to have first responders because they might be down also.”