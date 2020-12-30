Chesprocott Health district launches Phase 1a of vaccinations

The health district has received 200 doses of the Moderna Vaccine and plans to give them to local medical first responders and people who fall under Phase 1a.

CHESHIRE, Conn. — The Chesprocott Health District(CHD), which services Cheshire, Wolcott, and Prospect, will be distributing COVID-19 vaccines on January 2.

The event will happen at the Cheshire Town Pool at 10 a.m. The CHD received 200 doses of the Moderna Vaccine and is planning to provide local medical first responders, as well as other people part of Phase 1a.

Maura Esposito, Director of Health at CHD stated, “We have been preparing for these clinics since the summer; we have become a certified vaccine provider, and we have hired a public health nurse.”

Throughout January, the CHD will hold additional clinics to vaccinate phase 1a candidates. Each vaccine will be given in two days, 28 days apart.

“We urge you to continue to take precautions to prevent the spread of the virus in 2021,” said Esposito.

As a reminder, Phase 1a candidates consist of healthcare personnel, long term care facility residents, and first responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19.