Colchester teachers call out due to side effects from COVID-19 vaccine

The town's First Selectman there was a large vaccine clinic Saturday for educators and they received the J&J vaccine, with side effects being normal.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The First Selectman's Office in Colchester posted on Facebook Monday, addressing multiple teachers calling out due to side-effects caused by the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

A large vaccine clinic was held last Saturday for educators and childcare providers. According to the Selectman's Office, over 700 people were vaccinated at the event.

The vaccine that was given was said to be Johnson & Johnson. This vaccine requires one shot instead of two like Pfizer and Moderna.

The First Selectman's office said some people who get vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson vaccine have mild to moderate side effects with a few days of the vaccination and is normal.

There were enough Colchester staff members who did not feel well enough to come to school and this caused Colchester Elementary School to close due to not having enough substitutes.

The post ended by saying, "This should not discourage anyone from getting vaccinated. Remember, the more of us that are vaccinated, the safer our community is."