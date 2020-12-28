Connecticut Convention Center opens for vaccine clinic

Supply and capacity continue to ramp up.

HARTFORD, Conn — As vaccines become more readily available, healthcare providers are quickly working to set up clinics to increase their capacity to vaccinate the masses. The Convention Center has quickly become a central hub of the COVID here in Connecticut. It was recently transformed into a COVID testing site, then a field hospital was established, and now a vaccine clinic has opened.

"The fatigue and the exhaustion is certainly there, and this gives a little hope that there’s an end in sight," said Dr. James Cardon of Hartford Healthcare. "Starting today we have two vaccinators, but we will expand to four as soon as we get our feet under us. We will be doing about 2,200 vaccines a week here."

Appointments are required and you will be asked to show I.D. Right now, the state is still in phase 1a vaccinating frontline healthcare workers. And when it comes to vaccines, there is good news. More vaccine doses are being discovered than originally thought. "We're actually getting an extra dose out of some of the vials which is helpful," said Cardon.

Meanwhile, the next vaccine to become available may be AstraZeneca. Unlike Phizer and Moderna’s MRNA technology it injects you with a live virus from a chimpanzee. "It’s what we call attenuated. It’s a weakened virus that should not make people sick," said Dr. Albert Ko of the Yale School of Medicine.

And at just $5 a dose, AstraZeneca's vaccine is much more affordable. "And it’s also really critical when we are thinking about rolling it out to many of the poorer countries," remarked Dr. Ko.