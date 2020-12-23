COVID-19 vaccinations in CT: When will you see yours?

The state has laid out its timeline. Here's what you need to know.

HARTFORD, Conn — As vaccines continue to roll out across the country for COVID-19, the question now is who will get it, and when?

Connecticut has divided its own distribution into phases. The state's website for COVID-19 distribution says the goal is to have all residents vaccinated, it most likely will not happen until late spring or early summer of 2021.

Connecticut is currently in Phase 1a. Those eligible for vaccines are:

Healthcare Personnel: All paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients of infectious materials.

Long Term Care Facility Residents: Adults who reside in facilities that provide a range of services, including medical and personal care, to persons who are unable to live independently.

First Responders at risk of exposure to COVID-19 through their response to medical emergencies such as Emergency Medical Technicians, Police, and Fire.

The estimated timeline continues

Between January and May of 2021, those who will see vaccines will be

Critical workforce

Other congregate settings

Adults over 65

High risk individuals under 65.

Then, between June and December of 2021:

Those under 18

Any remaining people over 18.

Details on the other phases are limited at this time but more information is expected. The timeline was developed by the Connecticut Department of Health (CTDPH) and the Governor's COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Group, based on recommendations from the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP)

ACIP made recommendations based on several factors: