Vaccine rollout continues following storm, distribution delays

WATERBURY, Conn. — Vaccine distribution continues after sites were closed yesterday during the storm, and some places are seeing a shortage in doses.

10,000 appointments had to be canceled on Monday due to a nor'easter that dumped over a foot of snow in some places. Some sites were still closed yesterday.

Governor Ned Lamont is scheduled to tour a vaccine clinic in Waterbury this morning at 10 a.m.

At UConn Health Tuesday, they had scheduled 900 appointments after receiving a thousand vaccine doses from the Connecticut National Guard. It came after officials had said they initially didn't receive one of their weekly orders and had to cancel about 1,000 appointments.

They aren't the only ones seeing delays in vaccine doses.

Due to a lack of supply, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital will be canceling any first and second dose appointments, effective February 4. However, Eastern Connecticut Health Network (ECHN) said it was a 'temporary pause to their vaccine clinic operations' and is similar to other health systems in the state.

