CT DPH, hospitals working to establish COVID-19 third dose guidelines

The CDC announced recently that a third dose is recommended for those who are immunocompromised.

CONNECTICUT, USA — In collaboration with Connecticut's hospitals and physician leaders, the Department of Public Health is working to establish guidelines for administering the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC announced last week, they recommend a third dose for those who are severely immunocompromised.

"In line with federal guidelines, Connecticut will use a self-attestation model for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised," said CT DPH in a written statement.

People are considered moderately to severely immunocompromised if they are/have:

Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Received a stem cell transplant within the last two years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

Advanced or untreated HIV infection

Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

Residents who know they meet these guidelines can call their vaccine provider a make an appointment for a third dose. DPH officials say if a resident is unsure if they are eligible to get another shot you can wait to hear from their health care provider or call them.

CT DPH officials added that residents of solid organ transplants and others who are moderately or severely immunocompromised who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines are advised to get a third dose at least four weeks after their second dose.

The Connecticut Hospital Association is working with DPH and state providers on the outreach to potential candidates for the vaccine.

The guidelines from the CDC do not apply to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Anyone who is not moderately or severely immunocompromised does not need a third shot at this time, said DPH officials.

