Connecticut DPH says data show vaccine breakthroughs rare

The CT DPH says data shows that out of the 1.4 million people fully vaccinated in the state, only 242 later became infected with COVID-19.

Released on Friday, the data show 109 of those people had no symptoms of the disease. There were three deaths.

All three were among people with confirmed underlying medical conditions. Dr. Deidre Gifford, the state's acting public health commissioner, says the main takeaway is that COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective and cases of infection are very rare in someone who is fully vaccinated.

More than 50% of residents 16 and older are now fully vaccinated.

