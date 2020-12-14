Connecticut expecting first doses of COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning

"I think the vaccine is going to be one of the critical parts of our tool kit," said Dr. David Banach.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Governor Ned Lamont has approved the recommendation of the state's Vaccine Advisory Group to move forward with COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

The order comes after the Advisory Group's Science Subcommittee reviewed the Pfizer and BioNTech clinical trials and research deciding it is ready to be distributed here in the state. The subcommittee says they have full confidence in the vaccine.

"I think when we look at all the different measures that we have to battle COVID-19, I think the vaccine is going to be one of the critical parts of our tool kit," said Dr. David Banach, the Vaccine Advisory Group Science Subcommittee Co-Chair.

The battle against COVID-19 is getting reinforcements. Hartford Hospital expects to get their first shipment of the historic treatment by 10:30 Monday morning.

"Within a week or so of those vaccines, two weeks of those vaccinations, we could see lower infection rates," said Governor Ned Lamont during his Friday COVID briefing.

The Governor detailed parts of the state's planned rollout of the vaccine during his Friday briefing. Phase 1A will include hospital staff fighting on the frontlines of the pandemic and people in long-term care facilities.

“This is a significant moment for our state and our country,” Governor Lamont said in a statement Sunday night. "I take these recommendations seriously, and I thank everyone involved with our advisory group for their hard work and dedication to this important cause.”

The State expects a shipment of 31,200 doses of the vaccine. The Federal government is working with the states to purchase and distribute the vaccine free of cost to recipients.

Experts say the vaccine's 95% effectivity is quite remarkable. They say while the manufacturing may have been rushed, the clinical trials were not.

"The part that wasn’t accelerated was the phase 3 clinical trial. That was a really, robust trial. It was quite large and very well done," said Dr. Banach.

The state is working to educate the public on how to get the treatment. Next in line for the vaccine would be essential workers and those at high risk in the community.

"We are going to get more details from the CDC and the state allocation program would likely contribute to those final decisions," said Dr. Banach.