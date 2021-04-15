1 million CT residents are now full vaccinated against COVID-19

As of April 15, CT has fully vaccinated 1,037,446 residents with the COVID-19 vaccine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 1 million Connecticut residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.

During his press conference, Lamont said 1,037,446 people have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 while more than 2.5 million doses have been administered in Connecticut as of April 15.

Data shows that 55% of eligible residents in the state 16 years or older have received a first dose of the vaccine.

Residents 65 years and older have the highest population to receive at least one dose of the vaccine with 87%. The second age group is 55-64 with 73% followed by 45-54 (56%) and 16-44 (34%).

Lamont noted that the younger people have a lower percentage due to the vaccine only being available to them since April 1.

The towns with the highest percentage of residents vaccinated are Lyme with 75% receiving at least one dose and Old Saybrook with about 72%.

The governor showed two maps showing during his press conference, one showing the highest number of cases by towns and the highest number of vaccines.

The cities in the state are among the lowest in terms of the population receiving the vaccines.

Hartford has the lowest percentage of people getting at least one dose with 27.85%. The second-lowest town in terms of vaccines is rural Mansfield with about 28%. Bridgeport and Waterbury follow with about 30% each.

Waterbury has one of the highest case rates per 100,000 population in CT. Last week, Gov. Lamont pointed out that the Naugatuck Valley region was having an outbreak of cases.

Editor's note: Charts represent as of April 15

To address the high number of cases, Lamont said he will be sending in the Griffin mobile vans to provide mobile vaccine units for residents.

To schedule your COVID-19 appointment, click here.

