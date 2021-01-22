Connecticut governor says state needs more vaccine from feds

So far, nearly 260,000 Connecticut residents have so far received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 47,000 people 75 years and older.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said the state needs more vaccines from the federal government to meet the great demand.

Some Connecticut teachers say they’ve had to cancel their appointments after being notified last week they could sign up to be vaccinated.

Josh Geballe, Lamont's chief operating officer, said a “handful” of districts accidentally uploaded their entire rosters for employees, rather than just the school nurses, which the state instructed, for COVID-19 vaccinations.