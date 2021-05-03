Grants awarded to 27 health departments in CT to promote vaccine equity

The money will be used to form partnerships between local health, community organizations, and vaccine providers to promote and increase vaccine equity.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont and the Connecticut Department of Public Health have announced Monday that 27 municipalities and local health departments have been selected to share in more than $13 million in federal grant money.

The money will be used to form partnerships between local health, community organizations, and vaccine providers to promote and increase vaccine equity, according to the administration.

“Our goal with the vaccination program is to reach out to every Connecticut resident, particularly those who have historically been underserved when it comes to access to health care, transportation, or other challenges,” Lamont said in a statement. “Everybody deserves the right to access these lifesaving vaccines. We need to do everything we can to make sure everyone has an equal opportunity to receive this care.”

Municipalities and health departments slated to receive funding include:

Bridgeport

Bristol-Burlington

Chatham Health District

Chesprocott

Danbury

East Hartford

East Shore District

Farmington Valley (FVHD)

Hartford

Ledge Light

Meriden

Middletown

Milford

New Britain

New Haven

North Central

Northeast District

Norwalk

Quinnipiac (QVHD)

South Windsor

Stamford

Stratford

Torrington

Uncas

Waterbury

West Hartford-Bloomfield

Windsor

The Lamont administration said the community outreach activities to be undertaken by these unique partnerships will include: door-to-door canvassing, employer canvassing, outbound calling and texting, peer-to-peer training, public service announcement publication, train-the-trainer programs, and canvassing in immigrant communities.

The grant money will also be used to support transportation services, homebound and homeless vaccinations, and fixed site and mobile vaccination programs.

“We are pleased and encouraged by the innovative partnerships and activities that this grant money will fund,” Connecticut Public Health Acting Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford said. “Improving our vaccination efforts for underserved and minority communities who have been hard hit by this virus is a high priority for the Department of Public Health and our partners in local health."

She continued: "We are hopeful that through this program we are going to see the equity gap close as we strive toward our goal of a statewide vaccination rate of 80 to 85 percent or better.”

As of April 29, more than 1.87 million Connecticut residents have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Over 1.32 million individuals have received either both doses of the Pfizer/Moderna vaccines or the single-dose J&J vaccine.

More than 78% of people 65 years of age and above in Connecticut, considered the most vulnerable to severe illness or death from COVID-19, are fully vaccinated.

For more information on Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccine program visit ct.gov/covidvaccine.

