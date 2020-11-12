Connecticut hospitals may receive Pfizer vaccine in 3-5 days

Gov. Lamont's comments come on the same day a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of the vaccine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Gov. Ned Lamont said Thursday that Connecticut hospitals could begin receiving shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in the next three-to-five days.

His comments come on the same day a U.S. government advisory panel endorsed widespread use of the vaccine. Connecticut plans to divide the first 32,000 doses evenly between hospital workers and nursing home residents and workers.

Also, a coalition of public education unions has submitted a petition to Lamont, demanding that schools shift to full-time remote learning if certain safety standards aren't met consistently.

Lamont said he's asked his education commissioner to deal with districts not following the rules.