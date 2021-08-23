CT lawmakers react to FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's elected officials reacted to the Food and Drug Administration's full approval granted to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA’s decision on Monday may help lift public confidence in vaccinations as the nation battles the most contagious coronavirus mutant yet. The FDA has never before had so much evidence to judge a shot’s safety.

More than 200 million doses already have been administered in the U.S. since emergency use began in December. The decision could push some vaccine holdouts toward getting the shots. And it could spur more vaccine mandates by companies, universities and local governments.

Gov. Ned Lamont, while visiting Canterbury after storm Henri passed through the state, said the FDA's approval was the "right move" as it would give people "a little extra confidence if there was any hesitancy."

"[The} FDA has given it another stamp of approval. Now is the time to get your vaccine," he said.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D) Conn. said in a tweet, "This safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine has already saved countless lives & will now save even more."

This safe, effective COVID-19 vaccine has already saved countless lives & will now save even more. Full FDA approval after lengthy, detailed medical review should assure everybody of the safety & effectiveness of this vaccine. https://t.co/OdqboYv5xj — Richard Blumenthal (@SenBlumenthal) August 23, 2021

He continued: "Full FDA approval after lengthy, detailed medical review should assure everybody of the safety & effectiveness of this vaccine. I am tremendously proud of Pfizer’s scientists, researchers, & workforce—including many right here in CT—who made this extraordinary scientific accomplishment possible."

Here's one life-changing thing you can do today: send this news to someone you know who is still hesitant about the vaccine. https://t.co/dOAlCETOKw — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) August 23, 2021

U.S. Rep. John Larson (D, CT-1) said, "The first COVID-19 vaccine is officially @US_FDA approved! Today is a great day to schedule an appointment to get yours."

U.S. Rep. Jim Himes (D, CT-5) tweeted, "One fewer reason not to get vaccinated. Plus, it’s free and it may save your life."

