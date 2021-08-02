Connecticut mulling whether medical assistants can give shot

HARTFORD, Connecticut — Connecticut legislators were urged Monday to pass a bill that would allow certified medical assistants to perform vaccinations, with the Connecticut Hospital Association noting the “difficult undertaking of vaccinating every resident of the state” with the COVID-19 vaccine without more trained staff.
But the concept is receiving pushback, especially from nurses, who questioned whether medical assistants are properly trained for the task and receive adequate oversight.
The General Assembly's Public Health Committee held a public hearing Monday on the bill.