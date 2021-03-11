Parents in CT weigh getting their kids ages 5-11 vaccinated

"We're finally here at a point where we could help prevent this disease from spreading to more of our family members," Dr. Sandra Hughes told FOX61.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Children in Connecticut ages 5-11 finally have their turn to roll up their sleeves and get the COVID-19 vaccine. While many may be too young to understand the significance, it's not lost on their parents.

"I mean it's a huge thing," Lisa Eaton, of Willington told FOX61. "There was no guarantee that this day was going to come. There's no guarantee that we would ever get a vaccine, and we have one and it's very very effective."

At Mansfield Family Practice in Storrs, parents who brought their children in to get the shot said they saw it as a chance to not only have that extra layer of protection, but also get their lives back to normal.

"I really want my kids to be engaged, I want them to be healthy and I want them to be able to explore and have their lives back," Courtney Cleary, of Willington said. "We talked about not having to wear masks, you know, being able to do our sports again."

Other parents are still on the fence, sharing concerns about the vaccine when it comes to their children.

"Still unsure, I just want to be cautious," Pamela Angelotti, of Tolland said. "I mean I'm not against vaccines, just as a part I want to be cautious and make sure it's the right decision."

"I don't feel very good about him getting vaccinated with not knowing you know what the long-term effects will be," Audrey Hoginski, of Tolland added.

Doctors are encouraging parents to ask questions.

"We're finally here at a point where we could help prevent this disease from spreading to more of our family members," Dr. Sandra Hughes said.

She said the best way parents can prepare their children for the shot is to just be honest.

"Tell the children why," Hughes added. "Why do we do this, why do we have to go to the doctor and get our arm pricked or our arm injected, it's not to be mean it's not to harm you it's to keep you healthy."

