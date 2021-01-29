Connecticut praised during White House COVID briefing regarding high number of vaccinations

CONNECTICUT, USA — During the White House COVID-19 briefing Friday, Connecticut received praise for its vaccine distribution efforts.
White House Senior Advisor Andy Slavitt commended Connecticut along with other states like Alaska, West Virginia, and New Mexico, for providing first vaccinations to more than 10% of their adult populations.
As of Thursday, January 28, Connecticut has administered 364,255 doses of the vaccine to its populace. There have been 299,876 first doses administered and 64,379 second doses administered.
Governor Ned Lamont retweeted CNN's Jake Tapper who was sharing the info about the comment, saying how thankful he is for the providers in the state. He continued by saying there is more to do and we need to keep moving forward to vaccinate everyone.
Connecticut's total population that has been vaccinated is 9.23%.