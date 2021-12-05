Connecticut to begin to offer Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12-15

The CDC announced on Wednesday the approval for emergency use for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for adolescents.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut announced on Wednesday that all of its clinics will now be offered to residents between ages 12 to 15 at all clinics in the state that offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

The news comes on the heels of the CDC's recent approval for the emergency use of Pfizer's COVD-19 vaccine.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and saving lives,” Governor Lamont said. “Expanding the vaccination program to this age group is going to be incredibly beneficial in terms of getting our schools back to normal and encouraging safe, summer enrichment activities.”

Connecticut parents of children between the ages of 12 to 15 can sign up for appointments here or visit a walk-up clinic. Children will need to either be accompanied by an adult or have the permission of their parent or legal guardian.

Acting Public Health Commissioner for CT Dr. Diedre Gifford said CT anticipates working with school and local health districts to host clinics at schools and summer youth programs.

“This is welcome news for many parents, school officials, summer camp directors, and students themselves,” Dr. Gifford said. “Getting this age group vaccinated is a great way to start the summer for many children and their families. While COVID-19 generally doesn’t affect children as severely as adults, children are not immune from contracting and getting sick with the virus, nor are they immune from spreading it to adults and others who may not be able to be vaccinated. I strongly urge parents with children in this age group to get your children vaccinated.”

CT officials also say that pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens will be offering the vaccine to adolescents.

As of Monday, about 71% of state residents 18-years or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. In total, there are 1,563,845 residents who have been fully vaccinated.

