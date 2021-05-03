Connecticut to spend $13M to reach unvaccinated residents

The funds will be used for things like door-knocking, messaging, telephone calls, and other initiatives to encourage people to get the shot.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut plans to distribute $13 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to 27 municipalities and local health departments to help reach residents who haven’t yet been vaccinated.

While Gov. Ned Lamont on Monday touted CDC data that shows the state is the first in the U.S. to have more than 50% of adults age 18 and older fully vaccinated, the Democrat said there continues to be a slowdown in the rate of vaccinations.

The funds will be used for things like door-knocking, messaging, telephone calls, and other initiatives to encourage people to get the shot.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.