NORWICH, Conn. — With children ages 12-15 now eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, some school districts are bringing those shots directly to the students.

A clinic was held Monday at Kelly STEAM Magnet Middle School in Norwich, and another clinic is planned for Tuesday at Global Studies Magnet Middle School.

“It allows us to start to move back to what our kids were used to,” said Heather Romanski, who is the Norwich Board of Education Chair and has children now eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. “My daughter is actually a Global Studies student and she’s signed up to get her vaccine tomorrow. At the end of February our entire family of four all got COVID, so we were very excited.”

Lieutenant Gov. Susan Bysiewicz also stopped by the clinic as the state continues its push to get children 12-15 vaccinated.

“There are about 170,000 students in this age group. We’re very proud to be one of the top-vaccinated states in the country," she said.

Leaders also stressed the importance of getting younger age groups vaccinated with summer programming just around the corner.

“The American Rescue funding is allowing school districts to have all kinds of summer enrichment programs and summer learning opportunities so this is a way to get kids ready for that,” Bysiewicz said.

School districts are also providing resources for families who are still hesitant about getting their children vaccinated.

“We’re giving parents the opportunity to speak with our nurses and health professionals to get their questions answered. We’re giving them a lot of fact sheets and information from the CDC and Department of Health. Ultimately, at the end of the day it is the parents' choice,” said Norwich Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kristen Stringfellow.

Children require parental consent before getting vaccinated.

