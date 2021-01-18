COVID-19 vaccination drive-through clinic opens in East Hartford

Vaccines will be administered by the Community Health Center and are by appointment only.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Mass vaccinations will take place today at the former Pratt and Whitney runway in East Hartford.

Those eligible during phase 1A and 1B can receive a vaccine. Phase 1B begins its official rollout today.

At present, only people older than 75 are eligible. Providers may fill appointments with other eligible phase 1B populations if spots are available.

Phase 1B may be extended to more age groups. On Jan. 12, the allocation subcommittee recommended that anyone 65 and older be included in phase 1B, as well as all adults with a CDC listed co-morbidity. (See below) Comorbidity is any condition in a person that makes the risks of more serious illness or death higher from a COVID-19 infection.

