COVID-19 vaccination numbers continue to climb in Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont said about 80,000 people ages 45 to 54 have made appointments to get COVID-19 vaccinations since their age group became eligible on Friday.

The state is on track to be ready for the big day April 5th, when any adult in the state will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

Currently, anyone over the age of 45 as well as educators, healthcare workers, and first responders qualify for a vaccine and according to Gov. Lamont, more than half of those ages 45 and older have already received their first dose. So far 36% of all adults have already received a vaccine.

Health officials said to ensure herd immunity from the virus --populations would need to see a 70-80% vaccination rate. Gov. Lamont said we are well on our way but the state’s younger crowd could be an issue.

“It would probably take another month or two until we get up to those numbers and to be blunt it's going to be tougher and tougher. You may have some younger people who aren't quite eager to get vaccinated there, we'll have to do outreach,” Lamont said.

Connecticut's daily COVID positivity rate ticked up to 3.59% but state officials said it’s not a major cause of concern as long as residents continue to become vaccinated, and hospitalizations stay low. Nearly 1. 6 million vaccine doses have been administered in Connecticut so far.

In efforts to get more shots in the arms of residents from underserved communities, the state is increasing outreach-adding 35 mobile vaccine vans in April when anyone over the age of 16 will qualify for a vaccine.

“A church, for example, will want to have a vaccination clinic and they’ll help notify the congregation and we’ll make sure the van is there and so it's a community partnership,” COO Josh Geballe said.

Monday evening the governor also made a stop at the JCC Center in West Hartford where residents lit candles in honor of loved ones lost to the pandemic over the last year.

“They tried to stay open during the pandemic taking care of kids, and it’s organizations like this that got us through a tough year and it's springtime we’re turning a corner.”

Only two weeks left until the big day. Governor Lamont said the state is on track for April 5th - that’s when anyone over the age of 16 will be able to schedule a covid-19 vaccine.

