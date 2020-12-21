COVID-19 Vaccine arrives at Masonicare in Wallingford

“When I was a kid, I watched the men walking on the moon, and it was almost the same kind of feeling. Like a miracle coming."

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — After 9 long months of not being able to visualize the light at the end of the tunnel, healthcare workers at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford are excited to roll up their sleeves for the first covid-19 vaccinations.

Dr. Ron Schwartz was said to be one of the most excited employees in their system. “When I was a kid, I watched the men walking on the moon, and it was almost the same kind of feeling. Like a miracle coming”.

Schwartz has been working at Masonicare Health Center since 1995, and has a passion for geriatrics. After receiving his vaccine, he took a moment to reflect and said “That’s one small step for physicians, one giant leap for geriatricians”.

President and CEO JP Venoit was also one of the first 5 recipients of the vaccine at Masonicare. “I’ve been with Masonicare for 30 years and this year has been the most stressful time in any of my 30 years” said Venoit.