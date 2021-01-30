COVID-19 vaccine supply at Waterbury Hospital 'exhausted'

Hospital officials added they also had to close a drive-thru clinic due to the cold temperatures.

WATERBURY, Conn. — Hospital officials at Waterbury Hospital confirmed their supply of COVID-19 vaccines is exhausted. They have told patients who had their first vaccine appointments scheduled at their clinics to reschedule for Friday, Monday, and Tuesday morning.

The hospital apologizes to its patients and says they are working to make sure they get their first doses of the vaccine. Patients who have been impacted by this will have their appointments honored.

Governor Lamont's office tweeted Friday afternoon the state's latest COVID-19 statistics showing another dip in positivity rate and a continuing decline in hospitalizations.

Connecticut administered 34,577 tests and 1,258 came back positive. The positivity report Friday was 3.64%. Hospitalizations decreased by 10 people, bringing the current hospitalizations to 985 patients.