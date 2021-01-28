CT Doctors encourage confidence in nursing homes

Connecticut became the first state to vaccinate all nursing home residents.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — In December, Governor Ned Lamont directed another over $31 million in aid to the state’s nursing homes, which have become financially strapped as occupancy plummeted during the pandemic and Covid costs have risen. But now, they are receiving another boost: from doctors.

"The state's response to vaccinating all nursing homes has been a very positive development," said Dr. James Lai, a Geriatrician with Yale Medicine.

He says the oversight and the vigilance displayed within nursing homes has really changed the landscape.

"You see masks. You see your face shields. They have strict visitor policies. Staff are all informed on COVID and the types of precautions."

And, while all hospitals and doctors love patients to go home when they leave the hospital, that could mean being cared for by family or friends, who are not all vaccinated.

"And that creates a problem," Lai said.

He says patients and families should not be fearful of continuing care facilities upon hospital discharge.

"More people, who work in a nursing home setting, physical therapy, and a recreational therapy, they may be all be vaccinated."

And, of course, Connecticut became the first state to vaccinate all nursing home residents.