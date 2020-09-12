CT Health care systems team-up to educate community on COVID-19 vaccine

Trinity Health of New England, Yale-New Haven Health, and Nuvance Health announced on Wednesday they are joining forces for COVID-19 vaccine education.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Trinity Health of New England, Yale-New Haven Health, and Nuvance Health said on Wednesday, they were teaming up to educate and support communities throughout Connecticut on the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I am pleased that Trinity Health Of New England is part of this extremely important initiative,” said Reginald Eadie, MD, MBA, President and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “This partnership will allow each of our health care organizations to combine all our resources together in order to provide the very best care for all of our communities across the state of Connecticut.”

In a joint statement, the health care systems said they will work to educate community members about the vaccine, emphasizing at-risk and vulnerable populations. Infectious diseases specialist, nursing staff, and laboratory partners will join together to provide education and "coordinate care."

The education will go over a variety of topics like who will get the vaccine first, how the vaccine is administered, and how the doses will be given. Officials will also go over possible side-effects people can expect to experience, the effectiveness of the vaccine, and correcting misconceptions.

“Speaking with one voice will allow us to more effectively communicate with our community and allow us to better inform and guide our patients,” said Christopher O’Connor, president, Yale-New Haven Health. “This winter will be a particular challenge due to the addition of COVID to the usual cold and influenza viruses. Working together, we’ll be able to better serve you and your family.”

Clinical teams will go into local towns to work on giving out vaccines through access centers, pop-up clinics, and mobile units.