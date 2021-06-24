CT Hospital Association endorses statewide COVID-19 vaccine requirement for employees

As of June 24, Connecticut has vaccinated over 2 million of its residents. Healthcare workers were among the first residents to be eligible for the vaccine.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA) announced on Thursday that it has adopted a statewide policy that endorses mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for hospital and health system employees and clinical staff.

“Hospitals are leaders in Connecticut’s response to the pandemic and we believe taking this step is in further support of public health and the safety of our patients and workforce,” observed Jennifer Jackson, CEO of the association. “The science is clear, vaccines are safe and effective, and are proving to be the best way to eliminate the spread of COVID-19 in our state.”

CHA officials said the endorsement of the policy is a reflection of the state's hospital's commitment to carry it out in their respective organizations. Officials added that state hospitals have cared for more than 36,000 COVID-19 patients in addition to setting up testing centers and administering vaccines to residents.

As of June 24, Connecticut has vaccinated over 2 million of its residents. Healthcare workers were among the first residents to be eligible for the vaccine.

Trinity Health of New England released a statement saying that receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is still voluntary.

"(Thursday), the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA) adopted a policy statement in support of requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for all hospital employees across their member organizations," said Trinity Health officials. "At this time, vaccination continues to be voluntary within Trinity Health, but Trinity Health Of New England strongly supports vaccination, as it aligns with our Core Value of safety. The COVID-19 vaccine is the single most effective tool in slowing, and even stopping, the spread of the coronavirus and as leaders in health care we have an obligation to do our part to protect ourselves, our colleagues, our patients, and our communities."

Trinity Health continued,

"We remain dedicated to providing outreach and education to both colleagues and our community about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. Since prior to the arrival of the first shipment of the vaccine, we offered a variety of opportunities for colleagues and their loved ones to get their questions and concerns answered so they may make an informed decision about receiving the vaccine. Education and encouragement to get vaccinated continues today. We believe that the benefits of vaccination against COVID-19 are superior and the vaccines currently available have proven to be safe and effective. We continue to encourage all colleagues, patients, and community members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

To date, Trinity Health Of New England has provided tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines to health care workers, first responders, educators, students, and community members. We continue to provide the vaccine in an accessible way for our most vulnerable populations, including the implementation of vaccination in our inpatient units and in our Emergency Departments."

