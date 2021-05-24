CT launches 'Summer on Us' incentive to reward vaccinated people

Residents can enjoy events held across the state and possibly free food in certain restaurants and venues.

CONNECTICUT, USA — During his daily press conference Monday, Governor Ned Lamont announced the launching of the new incentive campaign to reward those who are fully vaccinated in the state.

The program is called "Summer on Us," and it is an umbrella for the state incentive campaigns CT Drinks On Us, CT Food On Us, and CT Fun On Us.

For CT Drinks On Us, if you are able to show you are fully vaccinated you will be able to get one free drink at certain restaurants across the state

For CT Food on Us, people who get their first or second dose at one of the participating events can enjoy free food. Vouchers will be offered for the Long Wharf Pier food trucks in New Haven every Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the CT Fun on Us, free admission will be offered for those who get their shots at events like the Hartford Yard Goats game and the Mystic Seaport.

Connecticut has 1,782,586 residents who are fully vaccinated as of May 24. The state has administered 3,759,798 doses in total.

For businesses who are interested in participating in this program, click here.

To see a list of businesses, restaurants, and venues holding events for the Summer of Us program, click here.

