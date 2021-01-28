CT on downward slope of 2nd COVID curve | Can we prevent a 3rd?

The race is on to vaccinate before mutations accelerate infections

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The COVID curve can be confusing and the messaging surrounding where we are in the pandemic can differ. Will it get worse before it gets better? Or have we already lived through our darkest days?



"Things are going to get worse before they get better," said President Joe Biden. Months earlier, Scott Gottlieb, the former Commissioner of the FDA said during one of Governor Lamont's COVID briefings, "We will probably be coming down that epidemic curve late January and into February." So, which is it?

FOX61 turned to Connecticut’s COVID data tracker to examine trend lines. The charts show we are on the downward slope of the second wave in terms of infection, hospitalizations, and deaths. Dr. Reggie Eadie is the co-chair of the state's vaccine advisory board. He said, "We have reached the peak and are flattening the curve and, in some instances, bending the curve downward."

But there is a big caveat - an 'X'-factor if you will. COVID variants. Dr. Howard Forman of the Yale School of Medicine said, "Even if we do all the usual things, it will get worse again and more people will die again it might even get worse than the worst it’s been."

Josh Geballe, Connecticut's Chief Operating Officer said, "The White House has told folks that they expect the UK variant to be the dominant variant in the United States by March."

The UK strain is a much more infectious strain. Will we see a third wave? That very much depends on how fast we can get shots into arms. Remember, a virus needs you to be able to mutate. More people vaccinated means fewer hosts. Fewer hosts mean less mutation and eventually — herd immunity. Pandemic over. "Were in a bit of a race right now," said Geballe.

There are dozens of Coronavirus mutations, but three that scientists are worried about. They are from the UK, South Africa and Brazil. They contain mutations in the spike protein of the virus, which is the protein that vaccines are based on. "We don’t think that the vaccine is going to be quite as good against the South African variant, but it might be close," remarked Dr. Forman. But even if efficacy is slightly reduced the vaccines will still be very effective. Forman continued, "The most hopeful piece of data that we have is Israel where 50% of the people infected had the UK variant and despite that, the vaccine has effectively stopped severe cases and deaths from COVID."

Tracking the emergence of these variants is important. Connecticut is conducting surveillance that has already discovered eight instances of the UK variant in the state. "There is a unique signature in the test result of a gene that’s essentially missing that is the tell-tale sign of the UK variant, so we are taking all of the positive COVID tests that have that tell-tale sign and sending them off to our partners at Yale and Jackson labs to do that sequencing," explained Geballe. Dr. Forman added, "The Yale School of Public Health and the Yale School of Medicine have a few scientists that are doing very important work in genotyping, tracking, and helping us understand more about these variants and how they behave."

Compared to the rest of the nation, Connecticut is 3rd best when it comes to administering the vaccine. More than 8% of residents have been vaccinated with a first dose. 35% of residents age 75 and older have been vaccinated. But is it good enough? "If we don’t reach herd immunity in the next six to eight months then there is a possibility that it might start impacting the vaccines that have already been administered," explained Dr. Eadie.

Luckily, the MRNA vaccine platform are very adaptable. Experts say it shouldn't take more than a few months to re-tool a compromised vaccine to be effective again. If this occurs, the United States says there is no need to conduct months of phase 3 large scale studies. They would work with the FDA to cut some rep tape.