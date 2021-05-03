CT reaches major Vaccination milestone and approaches herd immunity

Dr. Anthony Faucci has estimated that 70% to 85% of the United States population needs to be fully immune to the virus to control the spread.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The state of Connecticut has reached a significant milestone in battling COVID-19. Connecticut is the first state in the nation to vaccinate over 50% of people 18 and older.

"That’s an extraordinary achievement that allows the reopening to continue in an imprudent way," said Governor Ned Lamont. "I’m really proud of older folks who are well over 90% now. Who would have thought that just three or four months ago."

The Governor now pushing to hit even higher vaccination numbers. With 69% of the state receiving at least their first dose, the Governor placing a number on herd immunity.

"I said 80% because I think we're very close to 70% so let's keep upping the bar a little bit," said Lamont.

Dr. Anthony Faucci has estimated that 70% to 85% of the United States population needs to be fully immune to the virus to control the spread.

Some medical experts now believe that reaching that percentage may not be achievable in the US, but one local infectious disease specialist says focusing on what is in the state’s control is enough.

"We have to think about immunity not so much global heard immunity but really what’s happening in our community. What’s happening in our state and how is that going to help protect everyone who’s living there and allow for some restoration of normalcy," said Dr. David Banach.

