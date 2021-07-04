Officials anticipate CT to receive fewer doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the next weeks

CT DPH says the state will be getting just 6,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and anticipates a lower supply in the following weeks.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Connecticut Department of Public Health said on Tuesday that Connecticut will be getting fewer doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the CT DPH said the manufacturing plant error in which a reported 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were ruined did not affect any shipments that had already come into the state.

However, the CT DPH says the state will be getting just 6,400 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week and anticipates a lower supply in the following weeks.

"Last week, our State allocation was 53,900 doses. Next week, our allocation will be just 6,400 doses of J&J, and we have been told to anticipate that future weeks could be even lower before supply levels rebound. We are working with our providers to avoid disruption, and we believe that disruptions will be minimal," said the CT DPH in a written statement.

As of April 5, Connecticut has fully vaccinated 809,663 residents, and 45% of residents 16-years and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.